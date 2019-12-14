My Hero Academia Heroes Rising Promo Teases Class 1-A’s New Adventure

The fourth season of My Hero Academia is giving us some of the franchise’s best moments in the war against Overhaul. Fans won’t have to wait long however to experience an entirely new adventure featuring Class 1-A as the second feature length film, My Hero Academia Heroes Rising, will be dropping into Japanese theaters beginning on December 20th. While a US release has yet to be confirmed, it’s clear that based on the popularity of Midoriya and company, fans won’t have to wait too long to experience this new adventure. Now, this new promo gives us a better idea of how the students of UA Academy will be spending their time during this upcoming journey.

The upcoming film is certainly going to be a change in scenery for the students of Class 1-A, not just because they’ll be in a new locale, but because it will be taking place during a very different time of the franchise’s history. Originally thought of as the “series finale” by franchise creator Kohei Horikoshi, the mangaka gave his blessing for the idea to be used as the outline for this upcoming film. Taking place in a time that is even past the events of the manga, some characters will look quite different from how they appear in the current fourth season of the anime.

Travelling to a new island, Class 1-A will have to combat one of the biggest threats they’ve ever faced, the villain Nine who touts himself as being the “heir apparent” to All Might’s rival, All For One. From what we’ve seen so far of Nine and his powers, it will be one of the most difficult battles that Midoriya and his friends have ever experienced.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is currently slated for a release in Japan on December 20th, but unfortunately there is no confirmation of an English language release as of this writing. The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”