My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Teases Major One For All Boost

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is closing in on its debut. The movie will be the second to join the hit anime, and it plans to do things big. In fact, a brand-new promo has debuted, and it confirms a huge fact about Izuku and his Quirk.

A few days back, the latest promo for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising went live. It was there fans saw Izuku get into action long with the rest of Class 1-A. With a new villain promising to cause mayhem, the kids do not know how to react when danger comes knocking, and it turns out Izuku goes beyond with his battle strategy.

After all, My Hero Academia confirmed Izuku will use One For All at its maximum capacity.

According to the promo, Izuku will be able to use his Quirk in the fullest (via Aitakimochi). In the past, the hero has only been able to use up to 20% of One For All without destroying his bones in the process. It turns out something will push that threshold in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, but there is no word on what that will be.

Of course, fans better not celebrate too soon. Just because Izuku can use the power in this film does not mean he will be able to moving forward. My Hero Academia has assured fans Izuku has a long way to go before he can consistently use One For All the way his mentor did, but this film will give audiences a look at how Izuku will wield the power one day.

