My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates New Kirishima Figure With New Sketch

My Hero Academia‘s seen a big boom in popularity over the last few years, and the series is getting an even bigger merchandising push in Japan as characters from the series are beginning to make their debut as collectible figures. Not only does this include the bigger characters such as Midoriya and Bakugo, but this has expanded to popular secondary characters like Kirishima. It’s such a big occasion that series creator Kohei Horikoshi had to celebrate.

Now that the newest Kirishima collectible has released in Japan, Horikoshi shared a bold and fierce new sketch of Kirishima to celebrate. Check it out below!

As translated by @aitaikimochi on Twitter, Horikoshi shared the following comment along with the sketch, “Kirishima’s prize figurine is out! I don’t have the figurine yet, but he looks super awesome even though I’ve only seen photos! I’m looking forward to receiving him in the mail!” Not only was the sketch a great way to show Horikoshi’s excitement for the new Kirishima figure, the creator shared a hilarious photo of the figure once he added it to his collection:

Sharing a photo of his new Kirishima figure, Horikoshi excitedly worked it into his collection, “He’s here- nice expression! He looks so cool! I’m glad! VS. Megatron!”

Now’s the best time to jump into the series if you have yet to do so as My Hero Academia Season 4 is officially scheduled to premiere this October. It’s one of the biggest anime releases of the year overall, and the next arc of the series will see an even greater focus on Kirishima as the Internship arc of the series narrows down the majority of the characters to a select few as fans are introduced to new faces like The Big 3 and new villainous overlord, Overhaul.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.