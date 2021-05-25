My Hero Academia Reveals Lady Nagant's Deadly Strategy

✖

My Hero Academia dove into Lady Nagant's deadly strategy for capturing Izuku Midoriya with the newest chapter of the series! Izuku Midoriya has been on edge ever since the fallout of the fight with All For One and Tomura Shigaraki activated One For All at a greater level within him than ever before. He's got a huge target on his back as All For One wants to claim One For All's power once and for all, and the previous chapters of the series have already seen this in action with a mercenary sent his way in the former of a deadly former hero.

The previous chapters have seen Izuku Midoriya clashing with the hero turned Tartarus escapee, Lady Nagant, and while he has been quickly able to form a strategy to escape from her, it's going to be a lot tougher than he hopes. The newest chapter of the series revealed Nagant's strategy for capturing Izuku, and she's put just as much thought into her tactics as Izuku has.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 313 continues Izuku's struggles against Nagant as he's trying to catch her off guard by pinpoint her location by her shot trajectory. But he soon realizes that she's been given an extra quirk from All For One, and thus manages to hit him from behind with a bullet. She can curve her shots at will, and thus Izuku realizes that she wants to close the distance so she does not have to exactly figure out where he's going to be.

By closing the distance between the two of them, she can shoot off more shots in quicker succession. She wants to capture him alive, and thus is still keeping her distance, but Izuku comes up with a way to get to her instead. Using a combination of his smokescreen and a brand new quirk from the third user, Izuku manages to grab Nagant and surprises her at the end of the chapter.

So while Lady Nagant's strategy was certainly a good one meant to take Izuku down (while keeping him alive enough for All For One), it's nothing compared to Izuku's quick thinking. Now it's just a matter of seeing their battle is still in Izuku's favor with the next chapter of the series. What do you think? How do you think the fight between Izuku and Lady Nagant will go? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!