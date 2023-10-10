My Hero Academia Hypes Lady Nagant With New Key Art

"The road to hell is paved with good intentions." This phrase perhaps applies best in My Hero Academia to Lady Nagant, the sinister sniper who was the main threat to Izuku MIdoriya during his tenure as a "dark hero". Attempting to hold Hero Society together by any means necessary, Deku encountered the tragic figure who was once a valued member of the Public Safety Commission but now was working to help All For One achieve his goals for the world. To help celebrate Nagant's birthday, new art has arrived that once again brings Nagant to the forefront.

In My Hero Academia's sixth season, Nagant's fight against Deku was one of the biggest of the anime's latest storyline. Despite gaining even more mastery of One For All, Midoriya was pushed to his limit as Nagant didn't just have some serious skill thanks to her past experience but was given some surprising powers by All For One. Having a Quirk that allows her to transform her hair into bullets and load said projectiles into her sniper rifle arm, Kaina Tsutsumi, aka Nagant, was also one of the greatest marksman the world had ever seen. While she was originally dead set on capturing Deku, her mind was changed and she found a better way than the main villain's plan.

Happy Birthday Lady Nagant

Despite eventually choosing the light side, Nagant would suffer a major blow as a result of turning her back on All For One. The villain didn't just give her a Quirk that allowed her to "Air Walk", but also had put power in her body that let All For One set off an explosion that nearly took her life. Luckily, Tsutsumi was able to survive the assault.

Without going too deep into spoiler territory, the final arc playing out in My Hero Academia's manga has given Lady Nagant a part to play. Despite her debilitating injuries, Nagant has thrown her lot behind the heroes thanks to Deku's influence and his belief that the world is worth fighting for. With heroes and villains alike on the chopping block, it has yet to be seen whether Lady Nagant will ultimately survive to see the world that Deku might help forge.

Do you foresee Nagant surviving the events of the series' grand finale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.