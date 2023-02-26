My Hero Academia Season 6 Crowns Lady Nagant the MVP of Newest Episode

My Hero Academia has been pushing Izuku Midoriya to his limits with each episode of the sixth season so far, but his new foe, Lady Nagant, has taken over the series as the newest MVP crowned for the season in the newest episode! Things have been very intense for the heroes as Japan continues to fall apart as a result of everything the villains are doing to sew chaos, and Deku has been targeting by a few assassins that All For One has sent after him to claim the One For All power. This brought him face to face with the first of these attackers, a former hero who once worked for the Public Safety Commission.

Lady Nagant might have already been a huge hit with fans even before her full debut in Season 6 of the anime, but My Hero Academia has now crowned her the MVP of the season twice with her two main episodes thus far. This is especially true with the main climax of Lady Nagant's fight against Deku in Episode 134 of My Hero Academia, and for that reason the series has named her MVP once again thanks to everything that happens with her latest appearance:

Why is Lady Nagant My Hero Academia's Latest MVP?

Episode 134 of My Hero Academia picks up with Deku's fight against Lady Nagant, but as the fight gets more intense Deku learns more about her. Not only was it revealed that she indeed as Hawks' predecessor, but it also meant that she had to work as a silent assassin for the Public Safety Commission while acting as a hero in public. It was this double life that wore her down over time, and essentially killed her hope to the point where the only way out was to take out the Public Safety Commission themselves.

It's this choice that ultimately landed her in Tartarus, and although she was hired to work for All For One, Deku realizes that deep down Lady Nagant didn't want to kill him at all. The fight could have ended before the first shot even hit Deku, and it turns out that she was holding back the entire time. She ends up helping Deku figure out what All For One's plans are next, but it was at the cost of her own safety as All For One had rigged her to explode if she attempted to talk.

