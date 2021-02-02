My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Low Cost With Koda

✖

The creative mind behind Low-Cost Cosplay has used some ingenious tactics to portray some of the biggest and brightest anime characters, but their latest entry for My Hero Academia's Koda might be one of the most clever to date! Though the franchise created by Kohei Horikoshi mostly focuses on the likes of Midoriya, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and Froppy in Class 1-A, Koda remains a stalwart member of the popular student body within UA Academy, having the ability to command animals using his impressive Quirk that has come in handy several times during the classmates' missions!

One mystery has remained throughout both the anime and manga series in the identity of a traitor lying in wait within the student body of Class 1-A. While there have been many guesses as to which young hero might not be what they seem, many believe that Koda might be the best option for the villain in disguise considering his apprehensive personality. With the fifth season of the anime on the horizon, expect some new scenes for the controller of animals as Class 1-A forges their rivalry with Class 1-B anew in a training exercise that shows off the Quirks of all the young aspiring crime fighters when the new episodes land this spring.

Instagram Cosplayer Low-Cost Cosplayth shared this impressive take on Koda, using their neck and a combination of makeup to bring to life Class 1-A's resident animal whisperer who might not be as flashy as the likes of Bakugo and Todorki, but has definitely proved himself during many different quests:

The fifth season of My Hero Academia won't just be a big one for Koda and his fellow crime fighters in Class 1-A, it will also focus on a terrifying new battle for the League of Villains, more specifically their leader in Shigaraki. Though the War Arc of the manga most likely won't be arriving in this upcoming season, we definitely would bet that the giant confrontation is a shoo-in for making its introduction in season six of the anime series.

What do you think of this ingenious take on My Hero Academia's Koda? Who do you think will ultimately be revealed as the traitor of Class 1-A?