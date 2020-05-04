My Hero Academia Fans Are Realizing How Powerful Koda Really Is

My Hero Academia fans may keep their focus on Izuku and All Might, but they are finally giving Koda his dues. The boy may be one of the background heroes in Class 1-A but he has gotten a chance to shine every now and again. But just as Reddit user blue4029 points out, Koda is way more powerful than most fans realize.

The conversation began after the user hit up social media with a chart breaking down Koda's true strength. So far as fans know, Koda has the ability to speak with animals, but that definition is vague at best. So far, fans have seen Koda work with birds, insects, and mammals... which is a lot. Like, there are a million species right there alone, and that isn't counting any aquatic animals should Koda be able to communicate with them.

So who cares with Koda cannot create explosions from his sweat? Or that he did not inherit the power that All Might carries? Koda can be a background hero, but his powers are nuts.

"What does this mean? It means his quirk is literally top tier. There are millions of different types of insects with their populations reaching into the trillions. Koda could overwhelm an entire town with a whole army of animals if he wanted to but he won't because thank god he chose to be a hero," the chart breaks down.

From his Quirk's versatility to his physical strength, Koda is nothing to sneeze at. If there are bugs or animals nearby, he can use them to his bidding. Asking one bird for help could lead to an entire flock coming to his aid, but that all relies on Koda being confident enough to ask for help. And as you can see in the slides below, fans are convinced Koda's growing confidence will help turn into a top tier hero.

Do you think Koda's Quirk is underrated? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!