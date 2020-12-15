My Hero Academia Reveals One Villain's Sacrifice to Save the Team

✖

It would seem that the latest manga arc of My Hero Academia, the Paranormal Liberation War, is about to come to an end but that doesn't mean the story doesn't have big surprises yet to reveal as the latest installment shows one of the most well-known villains making a big sacrifice to save his friends from the heroes of UA Academy! As Shigaraki's new power doesn't seem to be enough to take down the heroes despite his insane strength, fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to see which heroes and villains can make it out alive!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 294, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

With Best Jeanist and a newly empowered Lemillion joining the fray of the War Arc, the villains seem to be out of their depths despite the numerous advantages that they had at the start of the saga. With most of the League of Villains being trapped within Jeanist's Quirk, it seemed as if imprisonment was a foregone conclusion, that is until Mr. Compress decided to make an insane sacrifice in order to not only free his friends but to also help them in achieving their individual dreams!

(Photo: Viz Media)

With Mr. Compress using his power to "compress" a large chunk of his own body, he is able to free himself from Best Jeanist's cloth that held him captive, but in doing so might have sealed his fate. Taking the massive wound in stride, Compress is able to free both Shigaraki and Spinner, and proceeds to reveal the mystery behind his lineage, setting up his "first and final escape artist performance".

Mr. Compress reveals himself to be the great, great-grandson of Harima, the bandit king! Compress details the importance of his ancestor to the world at large, showing how he has continued in his great, great grandfather's work:

"Just when the current system began settling into place, Harima targeted the fattened pockets of sham heroes. He preached reformation will returning what he pilfered back to the streets!"

With Compress freeing himself and his friends, fans are left wondering if one of the most valuable members of the League of Villains will be able to make it out of this fight alive!

What did you think of Compress' sacrifice? Do you think he'll survive the War Arc?