My Hero Academia Explains All For One's Plans to Overtake Shigaraki

The War Arc of My Hero Academia is moving closer to its end, with the battle between All For One and One For All seemingly having come to a close for now between Midoriya and Shigaraki, but the former's role in the future seems to have a much stronger hold than ever before as the nefarious antagonist reveals his plot for taking over the body of the grandson of Nana Shimura! With the villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front seemingly being unable to defeat the heroes and change the world to their whims, it is interesting to see how the future of heroes and villains will progress!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 295, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory!

All For One has manipulated Shigaraki for most of his life, picking up the boy following the tragic arrival of his decaying Quirk which murdered the entirety of his family. With the grey-haired villain taking an influential role in the League of Villains, he became the perfect recipient of the power of All For One, but in taking on the Quirk, has become the perfect body for the villain to control. Though All For One isn't currently deceased, instead being held captive following his loss at the hands of All Might, it's clear that the all-powerful villain is attempting to control the world via his heir apparent.

(Photo: Viz Media)

As All For One explains, he is able to take control of Shigaraki's body the more that the young villain succumbs to his hatred of the world and his desire to eliminate the heroes. Needless to say, this works exceptionally well for All For One considering that Shigaraki has found himself swallowed by his own hatred and will continue to fall down this path of villainy even with the War Arc inching toward its end.

The final page of the latest chapter hinted at the idea that Midoriya might be trying to save Shigaraki from his own hatred, but with All For One and the young villain responsible for so many deaths during their time, is redemption even possible for the decaying antagonist?

What do you think of this latest chapter of My Hero Academia?