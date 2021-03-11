My Hero Academia Gives Izuku's Quirk-Scape a Major Makeover

✖

The War Arc might have come to a close with the heroes of UA Academy squeaking out a win against the Paranormal Liberation Front, but the challenges to Hero Society are far from over as Midoriya finds that the "Quirkscape" within his mind has changed dramatically. Izuku has been seen in the past coming into contact with the previous owners of the Quirk of One For All, with the series also giving us a look into Shigaraki's darker version, with the latest chapter of the manga switching things up to an insane degree within the young hero's mental plane.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 304, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Following the War Arc, Midoriya has gone into something of a coma, as All Might notes, attempting to make contact with the previous wielders of One For All. In the past, when Deku had met with his benefactors, they met in a dark landscape where Izuku's mouth was shut and the previous Quirk users would appear one by one to offer him, counsel, with some being mysteriously cloaked in shadow. While two of the previous users have their backs turned to Deku, the other predecessors now appear in something of a throne room, with each of them sitting in a chair worthy of their status.

As the predecessors explain, the reason why they appear more fully before Izuku is that the recent battle against Shigaraki unlocked even more of the One For All Quirk. In previous encounters, the One For All users could only appear via "the interstices of flickering consciousness" but that restriction is no longer present thanks to Deku accessing more of his insane power. Another added benefit of this new access is that Deku can form words and communicate more effectively with the entirety of One For All users.

Unfortunately for Deku, the past users explain that the power of One For All will most likely come to an end when Midoriya does, as only those without Quirks would best be able to handle the overwhelming force that grows with each user. As Izuku learns more about his inherited Quirk, we expect the mindscape to change even more.

What do you think of this new "Quirkscape"? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.