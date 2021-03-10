My Hero Academia Sparks New Debate Over One For All's Mysterious Users

My Hero Academia just solved some major mysteries regarding One For All, while introducing a whole new set of questions. One of the biggest things My Hero Academia fans are asking after the reveals of manga chapter 304 is: who are those mysterious One For All Second and Third users? The latest chapter of the series took Izuku Midoriya deep into the realm of OFA, to commune with the previous users more directly than he ever has before. All of the predecessors were present to speak with Deku - but two of them chose not to face him, keeping their identities concealed in a spooky kind of way.

As you can see in the image below, all nine of One For All's users appear to Izuku in this strange room within the OFA realm. However, only the original user (All For One's younger brother), along with OFA users 4 (Hikage Shinomori), 5 (Daigoro Banjo), 6 (Name Unknown), 7 (Nana Shimura), and 8 (the spirit of Toshinori Yagi/All Might) convene in a circle of chairs to speak with Deku. One For All's 2nd and 3rd users are not part of the circle and are left standing apart, facing the wall, so Izuku cannot make out who they are. Now, My Hero Academia fans are debating who these remaining two OFA users are, and why they weren't included in the big reveals of this pivotal chapter.

The One For All predecessors bring Izuku Midoriya into the realm of OFA to reveal an important history lesson: the life and death of the 4th user, Hikage Shinomori. It was Shinomori who (fatally) learned that All For One was not a power meant to be held by a quirk-powered individual. It is the quirkless few like Toshinori Yagi (All Might) and Izuku Midoriya (Deku) that can hold and manifest that true potential of One For All.

The predecessors reveal that Deku will likely be the final inheritor of One For All, as no quirkless individuals remain in society to carry it forward. With the stakes now that high, the quirk powers and backstory of the 2nd and 3rd users - the two in closest proximity to All For One's younger brother in the line of OFA succession - could be the next pivotal big reveal about the OFA power, and what true potential it holds to annihilate All For One once and for all.

