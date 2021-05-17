My Hero Academia Debuts New Season 5 Promo Art

✖

My Hero Academia is one of the biggest shows going on in anime these days, and you don't have to search hard to see why. The show is thriving in its fifth season as expected, and its music is outdoing all sorts of expectations. And now, the soundtrack for season five has put out some new promo art for the series.

The poster surfaced the other day after the covers of My Hero Academia's new CD went live. The season five soundtrack had its track list outed awhile back, but its cover wasn't made public. Now, that has all changed thanks to some sweet artwork showing off Izuku and his classmates.

My Hero Academia Season 5 ED CD illustration. pic.twitter.com/zuOJMub0eI — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) May 17, 2021

You can see the My Hero Academia promo art above courtesy of Atsushi. The well-known fan page posted the illustration for all to see. As you can tell, Izuku is looking as fierce as ever leading the pack in his updated suit. Ochaco and Ashido are to his side while Mineta tries to catch up to the left. The rear is then brought in by Bakugo, Iida, and Todoroki.

(Photo: Bones)

Of course, this poster is a bit boring, but this key art is hyping fans none the less. Still, there are some who like to make a change to this update. After all, Mineta is a controversial character to say at the least, and his place in this poster is stirring up debate. Since season one began, Mineta has been seen by fans as a nuisance given his disturbing bouts of sexual harassment. In anime, this behavior is usually used as comedic relief, but fans globally have questioned whether Mineta deserves to become a top hero thanks to his advances.

For now, it seems like Mineta is sticking around, but he might have some competition soon. Shinso is banking on joining the Hero Program, and My Hero Academia season five might just have him ousted Mineta to take his place in Class 1-A.

What do you think of this new promo art for season five? Does Mineta's role here bother you or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.