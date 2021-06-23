My Hero Academia Gives Update on Lady Nagant

✖

My Hero Academia has introduced some new characters following the conclusion of the War Arc in the pages of its manga, with Lady Nagant being the most popular by leaps and bounds, but following her battle against Deku and the betrayal of All For One that nearly took her life, the latest chapter gives us an update on the former hero turned villainous sniper. As we saw during the previous chapter, Hawks was able to save Nagant from hitting the pavement following her new Quirk backfiring on her thanks to All For One, but she's not out of the woods yet.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 317, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

Lady Nagant, in the final moments of her battle against Midoriya, realized that the kid she was fighting was the "real deal," as he embodied what hero society should strive for. While fans were left wondering whether or not Nagant had survived, Hawks was able to give readers the update that they had been dying for as he talked with the other top-ranked heroes that were assisting Midoriya in his fight against All For One and the villains currently running amok throughout hero society:

"She's in such bad shape, the folks at central hospital say they don't even know how she's alive."

Kamui Woods, a rookie hero who uses his Quirk to ascend the ranks of hero society, also adds some additional commentary regarding Nagant's character:

"A woman afflicted by powerful despair, still clinging desperately to life."

While we don't know if Nagant will ultimately survive All For One's betrayal, we would imagine that we haven't seen the end of this villain who is struggling to find her place in a world that has betrayed her more times than one. With Lady Nagant originally holding the role as the top hero within the Public Safety Commission, it's no wonder that she found herself drawn into the underworld as she was drowning in blood thanks to the murder she performed to help the "good guys".

While this latest chapter mostly focuses on Midoriya continuing to fight crime while terrifying citizens with his new look, it's clear that hero society has some serious issues that it needs to work on.

Do you think Lady Nagant will ultimately pull through? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.