My Hero Academia Just Paid Dabi the Worst Sort of Compliment

Dabi has easily become one of the most popular villains of My Hero Academia and with good reason. With the final act of the franchise seeing Dabi squaring off against Shoto Todoroki in a fight that is sure to burn the surrounding environment to cinders, the back story of the young villain is fully being told with the latest entry of the shonen’s manga. Now, it seems that this flashback has proved that Dabi couldn’t be controlled by anyone, including the villainous figurehead known as All For One.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 350, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into some major spoiler territory.

Dabi is set to have a titanic battle against his brother Shoto Todoroki, with Endeavor’s reckless and brutal training resulting in his eldest, Touya, becoming one of the most powerful members of the League of Villains. Following a disastrous accident with his Quirk, Touya burned away a large majority of his body, being scooped up by All For One, hoping to mold the son of Endeavor into his weapon, and potential replacement for Shigaraki if the young villain wouldn’t turn to the dark side. With the mad scientist Garaki now in the hands of the heroes, the doctor is grilled on the origin of Dabi and what led to this current series of events.

As Dr. Garaki explains, even All For One’s masterful manipulation tactics weren’t enough to mold Dabi into the soldier that they wanted him to be:

“He’d already been too molded by his upbringing for us to lead him astray. He was already festering away inside. Even the man who had known absolute control, far and wide, couldn’t exploit the boy’s obsession with his father. Those kids were our spares, in case anything happened to Tomura Shigaraki. A seedbed of ferocity and hatred. One full of vessels for the Demon King. Dabi, as one of those spares, was a failed experiment.”

During the cliffhanger of the latest installment, Dabi has burned away his body once again, making him look terrifying in the process as he prepares to battle his brother, one of the most popular young students of Class 1-A.

What did you think of Dabi's tragic backstory?