My Hero Academia Reclaims Mt. Lady's MVP Title in New Fight

My Hero Academia recently ended its latest anime season, but the war rages on in the pages of the shonen's manga. With the Final Arc set to bring the series to a close according to creator Kohei Horikoshi, many crime fighters are gaining the opportunity to show off their stuff for what might be the last time. In this latest chapter, Mt. Lady has been able to lay claim to a "most valuable player" award as she has a re-match with a villain who fights her on her own level.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 383, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the manga. If you're following the anime, this will have spoilers for season 7 and beyond.

My Hero Academia Season 6 featured the beginning and end of the Paranormal Liberation War, which saw Deku and his fellow UA Academy students battling against Shigaraki and his villainous forces. Luckily, Class 1-A had some major help from professional heroes as Mt. Lady joined the fray and found herself fighting against the behemoth known as Gigantomachia. With this final battle playing out in the My Hero Academia manga's pages, the expanding hero finds herself fighting one of All For One's strongest minions once again.

(Photo: Shueisha)

While Mt. Lady was able to show off her "MVP" status by holding Gigantomachia at bay, the larger-than-life villain came dangerously close to delivering the killing blow on one of the biggest heroes of Hero Society. Luckily for the top-ranking crime fighter, she was saved at the last minute by Shinso, the UA Academy student who has perfected his Quirk to become a powerhouse in his own right. Brainwashing 'Machia by pretending to be All For One, the brute has now become a force to be reckoned with that is aimed at the villains themselves, meaning that the students of Class 1-A might be that much closer to clinching victory in this final battle.

Do you think Mt. Lady will ultimately be able to survive the last battle of the shonen series? Will Gigantomachia turn the tide of the fight now that he's fighting for the heroes?