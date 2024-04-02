My Hero Academia Flashback Confirms Awful All For One Theory

While Shigaraki might be at the forefront for the next generation of villainy in My Hero Academia, the past generation remains a key part of determining Hero Society's fate. As the final arc continues, a major curveball has been thrown at Deku and the Vestiges of One For All as they learn more about Shigaraki's past. While many had theories regarding how much of the past was influenced by All For One, the manga's latest chapter confirms some major events that the villain had set into motion.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 418, be forewarned that we'll be diving into major spoiler territory. All Might's body might be destroyed thanks to Bakugo, and the amount of damage the villain took from the professional heroes, but he has one lifeline left in the final arc. A part of All For One still resides within Shigaraki, who is attempting to take control of the teenager's mind. In learning more about Shigaraki's background thanks to throwing the Vestiges at the villain, it appears that All For One got the ball rolling in setting his protege on the path to villainy.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

How Did All For One Make Shigaraki A Villain?

As Shigaraki sees more of his past, he is able to also see All For One's memories. In seeing his mentor's past, Shigaraki bears witness to All For One speaking with his father, the son of Nana Shimura. All For One takes the chance to inquire if Shigaraki had developed a Quirk yet, leaving readers to wonder if the villain was responsible for the decaying antagonist's abilities all along.

Before we learn the true answer, All For One takes hold in Shigaraki's mind and states the following, "Such a foolish vessel! Losing in a battle of wills to some kid? To this absolute nobody? Striving for strength, yet invariably weak! Tenko Shimura, you pathetic imbecile. Not once in your pitiful life has any choice been your own." This confirms the idea that All For One was working in the background to mold Shigaraki into the villain that he is today.

How much of Shigaraki's life do you think was influenced by All For One?