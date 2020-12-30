My Hero Academia Hypes 2021 Projects with New Promo

✖

My Hero Academia had one intense year in 2020, and the series is far from over as we know. The hit anime and manga will keep changing ahead in the new year which is good news to us all. Now, the team behind the series is hyping fans for its next projects, and it has us counting down the seconds until 2021 makes its long-awaited arrival.

Over on Twitter, the official My Hero Academia page went live with a special tease for fans. It was there netizens were shown all of the key art released for the show to date, and the team shared a promo statement hyping what's to come in the new year.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

"Thank you for supporting MHA in 2020 as well! 5th season of TV anime starts broadcasting on March 27 (Saturday) & 3rd movie releases in summer! While we’re looking forward to those, please enjoy anime season 1-4, 1st & 2nd movie on BD & DVD," the post reads (via Atsushi101X).

Of course, netizens are already keeping close tabs on My Hero Academia next year. The show will launch its fifth season in the spring before a movie follows in the summer. The TV show will kick up with its own take on the Joint Training arc featuring Classes A and B. As for the movie, fans have been told very little about the project, but its first poster promises Izuku, Bakugo, and Todoroki will lead the movie as one.

Aside from the anime, 2021 is shaping up to be a big year for the manga. My Hero Academia spent the last year on the Liberation Army War arc which left hundreds dead and society in total disarray. Now, the series is preparing to kick off aa new arc, and there is no telling what the manga will get into next.

