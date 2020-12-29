My Hero Academia: The War For Public Perception

My Hero Academia's War Arc has been one of the bloodiest storylines of the manga to date, and though it seems as if the heroes might have won the battle, the war of public perception might have already been lost and we wanted to take the opportunity to dive into how the anime franchise created by Kohei Horikoshi has been setting up the pieces for this big fall! Though Shigaraki has inherited the all-powerful Quirk of All For One with an army of tens of thousands of villains, the heroes definitely have more to worry about than the physical threats facing them! (Photo: Studio Bones) Do you think there is any way for the heroes of My Hero Academia to win back the public's trust? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!

The Villains Have Won Though the heroes were able to physically outclass the villains, the damage that they've done to the confidence that the citizens of the world had for the hero community might be all but destroyed. The Paranormal Liberation Front have indoctrinated their fair share of "villains", aka people that are buying their line of a better world being created, and with the heroes seemingly unable to protect the world from the villains despite achieving victory, it definitely seems as if the League of Villains will have more of a recruitment drive moving forward.

Endeavor's Time As The "Symbol of Peace" Is Done Endeavor's rivalry with All Might has always been about the fire-based hero attempting to become the number one hero, but the role of the "Symbol of Peace" has been a difficult concept for him to wrap his head around. Though the end of the fourth season of the anime saw him coming into his own by teaming up with Hawks to take down the High-End Nomu, the reveal of Dabi's true identity of the world has meant that Endeavor can't be trusted by the community at large. Endeavor's power might still be in tact, but the trust he ever had with the people he saves is gone.

The Villains Have It All Planned Out Not simply on the power front, the villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front have the public perception angle down to a science, with Re-Destro's resources they are seeking to reshape the fabric of the world when it comes to civilization and the politicians of the world. The gears have been in motion long before the War Arc and with most of the villains managing to survive the assault, there is sure to be more destruction when it comes to the public's trust in the heroes that have dedicated their lives to protect them!

It Will Start And End With Stain While Stain hasn't appeared for quite some time in the world of My Hero Academia, his legacy has added a number of new villains to the League of Villains roster and with a potential "Prison Arc" break on the way following the War, we definitely foresee this antagonist making a comeback. Should Stain join up with the Paranormal Liberation Front, it won't just add some serious power to their ranks, but also give them that much more of an edge when it comes to destroying the public confidence in the heroes at large.