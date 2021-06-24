My Hero Academia Introduces the League's Second Hitman

✖

My Hero Academia is all about its heroes, but there are plenty of villains to keep the scales balanced. If you are reading the manga and caught up, well - you know things are out of whack right now. Villains are running the show right now thanks to All For One, and a second assassin just debuted after they tried to take out Izuku.

And spoiler alert! You can probably figure out what happened here. Izuku did not falter a step after being targeted, and he was able to easily defeat the assassin.

(Photo: Shueisha)

For those curious about the My Hero Academia baddie, we don't know much about him. No name is given for the assassin, and his quirk is never stated. He does seem to have very sharp teeth, and there are no weapons seen on his person. And given his inked skins, fans believe this baddie was a low-level thug who aligned with All For One just to get cred.

Izuku managed to take out this assassin with ease as fans didn't even know about the fight until it was over. So clearly, the baddie wasn't as big of a threat as Lady Nagant. Izuku does confirm this villain has no intel on the League's location, and he did not explode like Lady Nagant did. This could be because the villain didn't waver in his job, or All For One didn't implant such a failsafe in the hired gun.

This villain is just another notch in Izuku's belt as he has taken out tons of baddies in the past few months. However, the toll of such work is coming through in My Hero Academia. Izuku is shouldering all the burden on himself without rest, so it is just a matter of time until his exhaustion becomes too much. And when that happens, we can only hope All Might or someone is there to help.

