My Hero Academia Debuts Stain's New Costume

It has been awhile since fans got to see Stain, but the villain is still a favorite with fans even with his absence. Obviously, this is why My Hero Academia fans were hyped when the manga checked in on the villain some weeks ago. The series moved into a new arc after All For One escaped prison, and now, fans have been given a look at Stain's new costume.

If you have read the newest chapter of My Hero Academia, then you know what's up. Stain made an appearance at the the damning update as Izuku pushed himself further from everyone. With All Might desperate to reach his protege, Izuku tells his mentor to hide away somewhere safe as the boy can handle the villains out in town. But back in the shadows, fans are given a look at Stain.

As you can see below, fans are geeking out over the villain's look, and for good reason. It has been a long time since Stain's whole arc went down, and the update we got during the Prison Break aside was short. Now, it seems like Stain is out on the town, and his outfit has My Hero Academia fans speculating about his motives.

Stain is rocking a neat outfit these days given his leather jacket and updo. It is very different from the messy costume Stain rocked back in the day, so fans are wondering if All For One pushed this outfit on Izuku. The baddie may be another hired gun working for the villain, but some think Stain may have gone the opposite direction. Given Stain's run-in with Izuku and All Might, some are wondering if the villain is now working against All For One. But for now, we'll just have to wait and see what the villain is up to in My Hero Academia these days.

