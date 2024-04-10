My Hero Academia Drops Avengers: Endgame Nod With Aizawa Cliffhanger

My Hero Academia is one of the biggest superhero series on the market these days and for good reason. Creator Kohei Horikoshi has crafted a massive world with his manga, and as a superhero fan himself, Horikoshi has often included nods to his favorites franchises. And now, My Hero Academia chapter 419 has ended with a rather impressive Avengers: Endgame nod.

The whole thing came to light after one of the manga's most trying chapters. This week, My Hero Academia chapter 419 put fans through the wringer with a series of blows. From All For One's takeover to Izuku's most devastating injuries yet, Horikoshi did not let up. But at the end of the chapter, fans were reunited with Aizawa as he pulled the ultimate Captain America.

As you can see above, My Hero Academia chapter 419 ends with Aizawa bringing in reinforcements to Deku as All For One takes on his final form. Several kids from Class 1-A come to help Izuku after traveling through portals led by Aizawa. It seems the man has co-opted Kurogiri's power once more to travel, and Aizawa appears before Izuku with an apology for being late.

Of course, this moment echoes one found during the climax of Avengers: Endgame. The Marvel spectacle ends with Thanos' biggest fight yet, and there are plenty of heroes involved. Just when it seems the Avengers are at the mercy of Thanos, a portal appears in the background with back up. The team might be a bit late, but they are able to turn the tides of war. And now, it seems like My Hero Academia is about to do the same for its current fight.

If you are not caught up on My Hero Academia, the manga is ongoing, and you can find up-to-date chapters on the Shonen Jump app. As for the anime, season seven is on the horizon, and you can binge My Hero Academia seasons one through six on Crunchyroll now.

