My Hero Academia Reveals Bakugo Revenge Plot Against Shigaraki

My Hero Academia is neck deep in what might be one of the most deadly story arcs that have been created by Kohei Horikoshi in the Paranormal Liberation War, and in the lastest chapter of the manga, Bakugo has revealed his revenge plot for the current wielder of All For One! Bakugo and Midoriya have never quite seen everything eye to eye, with the two "frenemies" once again fighting side by side against the growing hordes of villains that have never been stronger than now. With Bakugo's fiery personality once again taking center stage, the explosive young hero is ready for action!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, 275, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into heavy spoiler territory for the Paranormal Liberation War!

Bakugo is looking for revenge against Shigaraki following the earlier incident in the third season of My Hero Academia, wherein the League of Villains kidnapped the aspiring hero in a bid to change his mind and turn him into a villain himself. During this saga, Bakugo's kidnapping resulted in the titanic battle between All Might and All For One, with the explosive young hero blaming himself for the Symbol of Peace's retirement and loss of his power overall. With the guilt still hanging on his shoulders, it's no surprise to see that Bakugo has a serious axe to grind.

In the manga for My Hero Academia, Bakugo has been training alongside Midoriya and Todoroki under the current number one hero of Endeavor, learning to better harnass his explosive powers. When the Paranormal Liberation War arc began, Bakugo was attempting crowd control alongside his partners in training, but he has "taken the gloves off" following the awakening of Shigaraki, inheriting the full powers of All For One.

Much like the recent feature length film in the franchise, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, Bakugo is teaming up with Midoriya to take on a villain that harbors the powers of All For One. Shigaraki is now intensely searching for Deku, looking to take the Quirk of One For All for himself, and it seems like the explosive member of Class 1-A is going to have a chance to enact revenge, though whether or not it is successful is another story!

Do you think Bakugo will be able to exact his revenge against Shigaraki? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

