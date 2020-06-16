My Hero Academia Unleashes A New All For One Power Against the Heroes

✖

My Hero Academia has given us a new, yet familiar threat, as the quirk of All For One once again rears its ugly head as a part of the Paranormal Liberation War Arc, showing off brand new powers that were previously unseen from the nefarious power set. With casualties coming in droves on both the sides of the heroes and the villains, the professional heroes and Class 1-A are facing one of their greatest challenges ever in this assembly of antagonists, and it seems as if All For One may be the deciding factor for the arc.

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, 275, you may want to steer clear of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the Paranormal Liberation War Arc!

Shigaraki has emerged as the inheritor of All For One, adding the many powers of this dangerous Quirk to his own, boosting his ability to make his decaying power far more dangerous than it ever was before. In the previous battle of All For One versus All Might, we saw powers such as strength boosters, air bursts, "air walking", and several others being used in the titanic battle that resulted in the "Symbol of Peace's" retirement. With the current leader of the Paranormal Liberation Front now wielding this insane Quirk, he is showing off the many other powers that had previously gone unseen.

As Shigaraki blasts off toward the wielder of One For All, Midoriya, he is so powerful that he essentially brushes off the attacks of the current number one hero, Endeavor, being able to regenerate almost instantly from the white hot attacks being thrown his way. With the antagonist realizing that he was facing off against an army of heroes, he uses the power of All For One to disable the communications of the heroes themselves, merging the power of his "air blasts" along with radio wave manipulation.

With the chapter ending as Midoriya and Bakugo come into direct contact with Shigaraki, the top professional heroes begin swarming the current wielder of All For One and have readers extremely worried about some of their fair mainstays of the anime franchise of My Hero Academia!

