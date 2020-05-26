✖

My Hero Academia's Paranormal Liberation War Arc is dropping some major game-changing twists on fans, week after week. The manga is now full-on into the war, which sees the pro heroes, police, and kids of Class 1-A striking at the combined threat of the League of Villains and Meta Liberation Front radical group. However, this conflict also seems to be the stage for My Hero Academia's next big evolution, as Tomura Shigraki has unlocked the All For One power hiding inside him, while Izuku Midoriya's One For All power seems to be responding in kind. That new Shigaraki/Izuku connection has led another potential big reveal:

Does Shigaraki's All For One power Explain Deku's One For ALl Flashbacks?

During the lead-in to the Paranormal Liberation War arc - before we knew that Shigaraki had All For One - something strange started happening to Izuku. He started getting messages and visions from One For All's past users - including the power's originator, the mysterious brother of All For One. It was during Class 1-A's competition with Class 1-B that Izuku had a dream-vision of a pivotal moment in All For One and One For All's originator, where the villain first forced a quirk on his brother, not knowing about the One For All power to pass on quirks.

In that same chapter (193), the original One For All wielder is also able to see Deku in the dream and speak directly to him, which is an unprecedented feat. In that first conversation, All For One's originator warns Deku to "Be careful, we've already passed the singularity." He warns the boy that bad things are coming, but not to be scared, because he is not alone with the power of One For All inside of him.

The Quirk Singularity Theory is a term that has quickly come up again in My Hero Academia's Paranormal Liberation War arc. It turns out that Dr. Ujiko predicted the doomsday theory, which states that one day quirks will get so powerful they will unhinge the world, when the users lose control. Since we don't know exactly when All For One gave his power to Shigaraki, it's easy to assume that One For All's original user was actually referencing Shigaraki's evolving powers when he first made contact with Izuku.

Scenes in the latest chapters of My Hero Academia back up that notion: As Shigaraki has fully awakened both his increased disintegration quirk and his All For One powers, One For All's original user has once again reached out to Deku, warning him that a "transcendent" version of One For All has arrived, and unlocking a new level of One For All power to use against it.

Question now is: is there something in the flashbacks between All For One and One For All that can help Deku turn the tide of the war, and stop Shigaraki?

