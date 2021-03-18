My Hero Academia Trends Ahead of Chapter 306 Release

✖

My Hero Academia's manga has just finished one of its biggest, most devastating arcs to date in the War Arc, which pitted the heroes of UA Academy against a fortified League of Villains that caused a number of casualties on both sides of the aisle, so it's definitely no surprise to see that the next chapter is trending on social media. With the previous installment of the Shonen manga giving us a glimpse into the new "mindscape" of Midoriya as he consulted with his All For One predecessors, Kohei Horikoshi's superhero tale definitely has big things planned.

The fifth season of My Hero Academia's anime is set to launch at the end of this month, giving fans not only the training exercise arc between Class 1-A and Class 1-B, but presumably a deeper dive into the past of the villain known as Shigaraki. Though the leader of the League of Villains has put the heroes through some absolutely horrendous times, the fifth season will give us a better idea of how All For One's protege turned into what is arguably the most popular villain of the franchise. More than likely, the War Arc won't be covered in this upcoming season, but it will definitely be worth the wait.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

On top of the fifth season, My Hero Academia fans are also looking forward to the arrival of the third feature-length film of the franchise, which has been shrouded in mystery since debuting its first poster. With the movie touting the arrival of the "Three Musketeers", it seems as if the trio of Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki will be getting a serious upgrade via new costumes that appear to give them a far more stylish, neon appearance. With the franchise having already gone on record that is planning to release at least ten movies down the line, the Shonen franchise is definitely looking to stretch its legs.

Spoilers for Chapter 306 are beginning to swirl on social media as fans clamor to see how Deku will bring his current meeting with his predecessors to a close and what this will mean for the future of the young heroes of Class 1-A as the villains continue to amass their power.

What do you think of My Hero Academia trending before the arrival of its next manga chapter?