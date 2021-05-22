My Hero Academia Highlights Bakugo's Insane Change

✖

Bakugo has long been one of the most powerful students in Class 1-A, one of UA Academy's most prestigious classes, but he's always had trouble controlling his temper while firing off his insanely powerful Quirk. The latest episode of the fifth season of My Hero Academia however shows just how much the hot-tempered hero has changed thanks to the influence of both Deku and All Might, as he is able to work alongside his fellow team and discover that he must "save people to win, and win to save people," at the end of the day.

Bakugo was joined by Earphone Jack, Sugarman, and Cellophane, with the explosive hero's teammates unsure if they can rely on their self-appointed leader. Luckily for them, Bakugo has apparently taken the lessons of both All Might and Deku to heart, promising a perfect victory for his classmates while taking the opportunity to be a one-man army by nearly taking down the entirety of their rivals in Class 1-B himself. Even with Lizardy's insane Quirk that allowed her to split herself into fifty pieces and control each individual section of her body, Bakugo was able to deliver on his promise of a flawless victory, defeating 1-B in under five minutes after imprisoning all four of their opponents.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

In the past, Bakugo might have completely abandoned his teammates in an effort to take down their opponents entirely on his own, but the hot-headed hero was darting quickly on both offense and defense, saving his teammates and trusting them enough to save him whenever he was in a pinch. As Bakugo made himself the leader of the quartet, the personality change he has undergone scored them a quick win and is sure to make Midoriya work that much harder with One For All.

While the next arc of the season will focus on the villains of the series battling a threat outside of the world of heroes in "My Villain Academia", Bakugo will still have a big role in the future as the last storyline will see him, Deku, and Shoto Todoroki joining the agency of the number one hero, Endeavor. The next season of the anime will most likely follow the "War Arc" which will have big ramifications for the world of heroes as we know it, and Bakugo himself.

What did you think of Bakugo's big personality change in this latest episode? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.