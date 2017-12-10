‘My Hero Academia’ Just Welcomed Back Endeavor In The Worst Way

Warning! Spoilers for Chapter 163 of My Hero Academia below!

The “Internship” arc is winding down, and My Hero Academia is laying the groundwork for its next story arc. Including quite a few surprises.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The last chapter teased the return of Bakugo and Todoroki, who had been missing from the manga for the better part of a year, and with Todoroki’s return comes the pressure of his father, Endeavor. Endeavor apparently has a bone to pick with All Might.

After Midoriya visited Mirio in the hospital (and Mirio proved he’s the best character ever), the Class 1-A interns return back to daily school life. As the Class 1-A students head off to bed, Todoroki and Bakugo head to bed a bit earlier than everyone else and prove they have some kind of weight on their shoulders from their supplementary hero course.

It’s revealed that Todoroki left the room because he had received a message from his father, Endeavor, who had said he would attend Todoroki’s training the next day. After finding out All Might would be filling in for Eraserhead, Todoroki hopes his dad won’t run into the hero.

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happens. Towering over the formerly mighty All Might, Endeavor rubs his power in All Might’s face with “Isn’t it the former #1 hero?” Adding another layer of sarcasm with “My thanks for looking after Shoto…I wanted to have a proper conversation with you.”

Endeavor hasn’t confronted All Might since before he found out about All Might’s secret, so My Hero Academia fans are anxious and furious over what kind of message Endeavor wants to deliver.

If you’re eagerly awaiting the next season of the series, it recently recently a new poster teasing the season as well as another image teasing the season during its official announcement. If that’s not enough, why not lookup Horikoshi’s original one-shot Barrage? Then, of course, is the currently running manga series that has just wrapped the arc beyond this, the “Internship” arc. There’s also a feature-length film covering an original story not seen in the manga coming Summer 2018.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.