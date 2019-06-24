New My Hero Academia Chapter Contains A Big Twice Error

My Hero Academia is at the top of its game these days. The shonen series is one of the most popular manga titles out there, and its fourth season is the most-anticipated of the fall. However, My Hero Academia isn’t invulnerable to mistakes, and it seems its creator was just reminded of that.

This week, a brand-new chapter of My Hero Academia went live, and it was there fans noticed an odd scene. Chapter 233 began with Twice preparing to save Toga’s life after her big fight with a Meta Liberation Army member, but it seems the baddie got a bit confused.

“Listen, Toga. I know you never let me get your measurements before,” the villain says.

“You’re a girl. I get it. But just ring and bear it this time, okay? I gotta measure you.”

Twice’s plea is properly emotional and suits the scene just fine; The issue comes down to his actual words. In the past, Twice has taken measurements of Toga before, and the gaff was pointed out by one of My Hero Academia‘s official Twitter pages.

“There was a partial error in Twice’s lines during the first scene of this week’s chapter,” the page’s tweet reads. “To be precise, Twice has measured Toga once before, but she has not been measured recently. These relevant lines will be corrected in its manga volume.”

This little slip is one which most fans would look over casually, but the team behind My Hero Academia knows its fans best. Creator Kohei Horikoshi got ahead of any flack by acknowledging the erroneous line, so fans can rest a bit easier about Twice’s relationship with Toga.

