My Hero Academia Explains How People Can Be Given Multiple Quirks

My Hero Academia has some set rules, and one of them is a biggie. If you are not All For One, then you can forget about having more than one Quirk. The series is set in a universe where superpowers are real, but they exist in singularity. Still, they do mutate with each generation, and one doctor figured out how to give people more than one Quirk through unsavory means. Now, it seems like the physician is opening up about his research, and his breakdown is a little more than upsetting.

Recently, My Hero Academia gave fans a primer on the way Dr. Ujiko gives new Nomu their powers. The odd creatures have multiple Quirks which defies the laws set by the series, but Dr. Ujiko is no fool. He spent years perfecting his research, and he explained the process to Shigaraki in simple yet unnerving terms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“With each passing generation, Quirks become more mixed, more complex, more ambiguous, more powerful, and more numerous. Though our memory expands faster and faster, our hardware doesn’t evolve quickly enough to keep up. There will eventually come a point when people lose control,” the doctor told Shigaraki.

“Unless we can tweak the hardware to accommodate our expanding memory, the human race will become unsustainable.”

According to Ujiko, he believes the human race is doomed with its current bodily limitations. The doctor has been researching ways to upgrade the human body to suit such Quirks, and it turns out All For One feared he might need such a makeover. As it turns out, the man never needed such fine-tuning, but Ujiko believes the moment will come when mankind does. And as he prepares to work his magic on Shigaraki, Ujiko is hoping to take his Quirk transfer research to the next level.

What do you make of this explanation…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The much anticipated fourth season of the anime will be debuting on October 12th.