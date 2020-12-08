My Hero Academia Fleshes Out the Future Dabi Wants to Creates

✖

My Hero Academia knows what it is like to swim in the grey. While some of the series is cut black and white, there are parts of its moral compass that skew grey. Of course, this has become more apparent with the manga's ongoing arc as the heroes have been tested harshly during their raid on the villains. Some disturbing facts about hero society have come to light during the ordeal, and a new speech from Dabi illustrates the future his side wants to see come from these sordid secrets.

The revelation came in chapter 293 of My Hero Academia. The update saw the heroes find a second wind as they fought back against Gigantomachia and the villains. The arrival of Best Jeanist bulked up their spirits, and Mirio helped push them forward even more. But just before the chapter ended, Dabi made sure to tell the heroes why he and the villains are fighting so desperately.

"You gotta pity me, right? That agent of justice did some vile stuff, and I'm the result. Evil is thriving. Justice is losing this war! All I'm doing is showing you sentimental dopes who's to blame for that," Dabi tells everyone.

"The future coming down the pipeline is one where all that schmaltz and lip service is gonna get blown away by the chaos!"

As you can see, Dabi is none too gentle with his speech, and it is easy to understand why now that we know his past. Endeavor and his heroic image broke Dabi as the boy grew up knowing a far more ugly version of his father. This two-faced nature has painted too much of hero society for Dabi, and he will not stop until the whole system is torn down. And while these issues certainly do need to be addressed, well - we can tell you whatever system of justice the villains want for the future will be no better.

What do you think about this vision? Does Dabi's future freak you out or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.