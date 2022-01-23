My Hero Academia Confirms First Hiatus of 2022

My Hero Academia has a new chapter on deck this week, and it brings our favorite villains back into play. As you can imagine, all eyes are on our pros to see how they push back against the League, but that may take a while to unfold. After all, creator Kohei Horikoshi needs a break, and that is why the manga’s first hiatus of 2022 has been announced.

The update came today when Weekly Shonen Jump put out its new issue. It was there fans were treated to updates from Jujutsu Kaisen and more, but My Hero Academia ended its latest release with an update. It turns out the magazine’s next issue will not star Izuku.

My Hero Academia will be on break next week in Issue #9. The series will return the following week in Issue #10. — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) January 20, 2022

The magazine’s 9th issue will skip over My Hero Academia, but no worries! The hiatus will not stick around long. The series will return with a new chapter in issue ten once February rolls in.

These short breaks are nothing worrisome, and they give creators like Horikoshi the chance to rest amidst their wild schedules. Not only is the artist in charge of the manga right now, but Horikoshi also helps out with My Hero Academia‘s anime and merchandising deals. There is a lot for him to keep track of, so fans are happy to hear the man is taking time for himself. And if he gets the chance, the artist can even binge some Spider-Man comics at home until he’s called back in for issue ten!

If you need to catch up with the series as it, Viz Media is your one-stop shop. The publisher not only has physical copies of My Hero Academia in stores, but its digital copies are up to date with Japan. Viz Media simulpublishes Shonen Jump issues with their release overseas, so you never have to wait more than a couple of hours for chapters once they have gone live!

What do you make of this latest announcement? Where do you want to see My Hero Academia go in 2022?