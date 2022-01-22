My Hero Academia Manga Reveals Cover Art for Volume 33

My Hero Academia has revealed the impressive cover art for Volume 33 of the manga! Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series officially kicked off its Final Act last year, and the manga releases have altered a bit to represent just how much has changed in Izuku Midoriya’s world ever since. Each of the covers for the Final Act has been fairly intense thus far as it teases just how different Japan has become in the last year of the series’ run, and that’s especially the case for the newest release as well since it gathers a few particularly intense chapters of the series.

The official Twitter account for My Hero Academia is getting ready for the release of Volume 33 of Kohei Horikoshi’s manga series next month in Japan, and has thus officially revealed its full cover art. This new art teases the fairly intense selection of chapters where Class 1-A ends up doing battle with Izuku Midoriya as he’s completely fallen into a dark new state. It’s also how he get our first full in-color look at the “Dark Deku” form from his vigilante stint, and you can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/myheroacademia/status/1484518780172922893?s=20

Volume 33 of My Hero Academia is hitting Japan fairly soon, but it’s going to be further off from its official release in English. In fact, the next scheduled drop for fans in the United States is Volume 30 coming this March. These chapters are important as well as they begin the end of the Paranormal Liberation Front War, and the events from these volumes are still being broken down with the latest releases of the series. It’s also why fans have been drawn to each new drop, and as Kohei Horikoshi continues setting up for an explosive endgame, it’s only going to get more intense from here on out.

The anime’s not too far off either as Season 6 of the series is scheduled to make its return this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule. The new episodes will be kicking off cede Paranormal Liberation Front War, so it won’t be too much longer before we get to see all of this hit the anime someday as well. But what do you think? How do you like the newest cover art for the manga? How do you like Deku’s full Dark Deku look? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!