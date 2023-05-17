My Hero Academia Highlights Toga With New Cover Art

My Hero Academia is gearing up for the next major volume of the manga to hit shelves across Japan next month, and it has shown off its new cover art highlighting Himiko Toga to help celebrate! My Hero Academia's manga is now in the midst of the final war between the heroes and villains in the Final Act and things have been much more dangerous for Izuku Midoriya and the others than ever before. But at the same time, this is also the grand finale for each of the villains as well as they are beginning to meet their various ends.

My Hero Academia is still trying to settle things for Himiko Toga, who is in the midst of her final battle with Ochaco Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui, but we have yet to see much of them in the last few months. But with the release of My Hero Academia Volume 38 hitting shelves in Japan on June 2nd, Toga's been brought back to the spotlight with some new cover art from My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi showing off a bright new look at the villain. You can check it out below:

MHA: What's Next for Toga?

Toga still has quite the unclear future in My Hero Academia's Final Act. While the latest few chapters have been squarely focused on All For One, Tomura Shigaraki, and Dabi, it's been quite a while since we have seen Toga in the midst of a battle. The last time we got a good look at the villain, she had confessed her long held feelings for Deku and was ultimately rejected. This left Ochaco and Toga setting up for a final clash where they wanted to get all of their feelings out through a fight.

My Hero Academia still has quite a lot of ground to cover for Toga and many of the other heroes and villains as the Final Act continues, and this is still all before it will actually come to its end with Deku and Shigaraki's final battle. It's unclear where Toga will ultimately end up when it's all said and done, but cover art like this reveals that she's got a special place in Horikoshi's heart.

What are you hoping to see from Toga before My Hero Academia ends?