My Hero Academia Announces Special Summer Event for Deku

My Hero Academia ended its sixth season earlier this year, bringing to an end both the Paranormal Liberation War along with Deku's dark hero tenure. With the seventh season already confirmed by Studio Bones, shonen fans are now waiting for news when the anime adaptation will return. Luckily, there might be good news on that front as a new summer event has been announced that doesn't just have new art created of the shonen heroes, but will have some major talent from the franchise in attendance.

My Hero Academia season 7 is set to start off with a bang, as the previous season finale saw the arrival of the United States of America's current number one hero, Star and Stripe. Riding atop high-speed bombers, the superhero who modeled her look after All Might is deadset on taking on Shigaraki by herself. Those who followed the My Hero Academia manga know that this battle is set to be one of the biggest of the series so far. Many anime fans have been left wondering whether the next season will be its last as series creator Kohei Horikoshi hasn't hidden the fact that the final battle of the manga is currently underway.

Welcome Back, Deku

The upcoming My Hero Academia event will take place on August 6th at the Tachikawa Stage Garden in Tokyo, Japan. At the event voice actors Daiki Yamashita, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Ayane Sakura, Kaito Ishikawa, Yuki Kaji, Junichi Suqave, and Kenta Miyake will be in attendance. These voice actors play the roles of Midoriya, Bakugo, Ochaco, Iida, Shoto Todoroki, Aizawa, and All Might respectively. Few details have been released regarding what will be revealed during this summer event, though it's definitely possible more news about season 7 will arrive.

(Photo: Studio)

While a seventh season of the series has been confirmed, a new movie for the franchise has yet to be revealed. Following the World Heroes Mission, all has been quiet on the western front when it comes to UA Academy's finest hitting the silver screen once again. Years ago, creator Kohei Horikoshi stated that we might see as many as ten movies arrive under the anime's banner, though things might have changed with the manga's ending in sight.

Via Comic Natalie