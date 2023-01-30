My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up the War's Final Fight

My Hero Academia is finally getting ready for the final phase of the final war between the heroes and villains, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is setting the stage for Izuku Midoriya's final fight against Tomura Shigaraki! The final war between the heroes and villains has been evolving in a surprising way as while it had seemed like the heroes were actually getting some major victories for the first real time since the fighting began. But things began to change quickly as All For One started to reveal a new phase of his grand plan.

With Shigaraki beginning to unlock his quirks in full thanks to getting away from Shota Aizawa's Erasure power, Deku is quickly running out of options as to how to deal with the villain moving forward. He's no longer going to be able to buy any time, however, because as U.A. Academy continues to fall to the ground (and with Shigaraki taking control of his body once more), it's time for Deku and Shigaraki to kick off what looks like their final fight in the series overall.

Is This Deku's Final Fight With Shigaraki?

Chapter 379 of My Hero Academia picks up shortly after Deku is saved from Shigaraki's decay with a well placed bullet from the returning Lady Nagant. This ends up causing chaos within Shigaraki's mind as he begins to fight back against All For One. The villain had been using Shigaraki's body throughout this fight thus far, but now Shigaraki made sure to tear away from the villain's control and now he's back in his body and ready to use the full slate of his power to destroy.

As Shigaraki declares that the only way that Deku can save him is to destroy everything (starting with his former childhood home), but Deku refuses to believe this. Pushing Shigaraki off the falling U.A. Academy and back towards the ground, now the two of them are standing face to face while preparing for what indeed looks like the final fight we're going to get between the two of them. Now it's just a matter of seeing how long this will last, and who will be the ultimate winner.

Are you ready for Deku's final fight against Shigaraki? Who do you think will ultimately be the winner? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!