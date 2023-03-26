My Hero Academia Season 7 Shares First Teasers

My Hero Academia just wrapped season 6, and as fans suspected, the anime is already working on its comeback. If you did not hear the news, My Hero Academia season 7 got a go-ahead from Studio Bones, and all eyes are on the big release. After all, a pair of teasers were released to celebrate the season order, and both updates focus on Izuku Midoriya.

As you can see below, a teaser trailer was released by My Hero Academia to announce its new season. The clip is certainly emotional as fans are shown all of Class 1-A. Izuku's best friends are seen in a montage while a larger sketch of Deku scrolls in the background. As the PV ends, we are shown the full sketch of Deku, and it is there My Hero Academia confirms season 7 is happening.

The artwork of Deku shows just how much the hero has grown even since the start of season 6. If you kept up with the My Hero Academia anime this year, you will know our hero went through a lot. After a costly raid against Shigaraki sent society spiraling, Deku was forced to leave his school and fight villains on his own. His so-called 'Dark Deku' period brought Izuku all new powers, but his spirit was at a low until Class 1-A came to his rescue. Now, it seems the heroes' final battle against All For One is on the horizon, and this new key visual proves Izuku is stronger than ever before.

Currently, My Hero Academia season 7 has no release window, but fans are hoping it will be ready to go next year. When the show returns to the air, My Hero Academia will bring the number one here in the United States center stage as promised by season 6's finale. So if you want to catch up on the My Hero Academia manga ahead of the anime's return, you have plenty to time to binge-read! You can find the series' chapters online through Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. As for the My Hero Academia anime, seasons 1-6 are streaming in full on Crunchyroll and Hulu for U.S. subscribers.

