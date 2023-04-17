My Hero Academia Creator Inks New Art of Kendo

My Hero Academia's manga is back in action after a short hiatus, and the original creator behind it all is giving fans an update on their states with some new art of the Class 1-B hero Itsuka Kendo! My Hero Academia is now making its way through the final phases of the fights between the heroes and villains with the Final Act of the series, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi has notably taken a few sudden breaks due to various issues. This had fans worrying about the health of the creator for the last few weeks, but it seems like Horikoshi is off to the races once more.

The My Hero Academia manga is now working its way through a new phase of the fight against All For One, and the fights are starting to expand to other territories as the villain overpowers all of the heroes' efforts. It's soon expanding to the point where Kendo and some of the other unseen members of Class 1-B have stayed behind the help protect the civilians underground, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi is honoring Kendo's return to the manga with some fun new art shared on his official Twitter account:

While My Hero Academia Season 6 wrapped up its run of episodes earlier this Spring, and the anime has announced that My Hero Academia Season 7 is now in the works, the manga is still powering through the final battles of the Final Act of the series overall. As seen in the final episodes of My Hero Academia Season 6, the Final Act has thrown Japan into chaos as Izuku Midoriya and the other surviving heroes have done everything they can to try and stop the villains from taking even more control than they already have.

If you wanted to catch up with the episodes of My Hero Academia's anime so far, you can find all seasons (in both Japanese and English language dub) now streaming with Crunchyroll. As for the manga, you can now find the entire series as is now with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. You can get the three most recent chapters for the series completely for free, and the rest of the manga's back library with a paid subscription.

