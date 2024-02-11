My Hero Academia Creator Releases New Lady Nagant Artwork

My Hero Academia hit a little bump this week. Before the weekend began, reports confirmed the manga was taking a last-minute break. The delay came after creator Kohei Horikoshi fell ill, but it seems the artist is feeling better now. After all, they just posted a new letter to fans on social media with new artwork of Nagant as an apology for the delay.

The update came from X (Twitter) as Horikoshi posted a new sketch of Lady Nagant with a cat. The character's hair can be seen pulled up as she rocked a high-waisted skirt and collared tank. Nagant is bonding with a kitty in this sketch with help from a feather wand. The art, according to Horikoshi, is a peace offering for My Hero Academia fans given the manga's recent delay.

"I was sick. Apologies to everyone who was looking forward to [the new chapter]! I'm okay now. Take care of your health! Everyone, make sure you eat and sleep well," the creator wrote to fans.

Of course, Horikoshi – and every manga creators – owes it to themselves to make their health top priority. Time and again, the industry has put manga creators in difficult straits due to overtime and hectic scheduling. From Yoshihiro Togashi to Yuki Tabata, a number of manga artists have spoke out against the manga industry's unhealthy work standards in recent years. My Hero Academia's artist has faced their own health issues as of late, and they have taken breaks when needed to address them. And as the manga moves through its final act, My Hero Academia fans want nothing more than for Horikoshi to take care of himself.

This latest My Hero Academia delay does give manga readers a chance to catch up on the series. The hit manga can be found on the Shonen Jump app. So for more information on My Hero Academia, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

Are you keeping up with the final act of My Hero Academia? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!