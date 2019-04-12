‘My Hero Academia’ Introduces High-End Nomu

My Hero Academia has introduced some gnarly villains in its time, but the series is always looking to expand. With All For One locked up, it is up to the League of Villains to strike fear everywhere, and it seems several new Nomu will make that happen soon enough.

Recently, the series put out a new chapter, and My Hero Academia dipped into the future of its Nomu. Fans will remember the hulking creatures as the monsters were used prolifically by All For One. Their combined quirks made them unnatural to say the least, and All Might struggled in his first battle against a Nomu at U.A. Academy before taking the creature out.

Now? Well, it seems there are a new breed of Nomu out there, and they are as powerful as they come.

The creatures were made known to fans when the League of Villains were transported to a facility housing one of All For One’s confidantes. A mysterious doctor appeared who created the Nomu, and Dabi noticed the old man had new specimen in tanks.

“Can you tell the difference? Ho ho ho, once again, you’ve got a pair of sharp eyes, Dabi,” the doctor tells the group at large.

“Yep, these little ones are nothing like the mid- and low-level Nomu!! They’re high-end. Super Nomu I could almost call masterpieces,” he continues. “Impressive, huh? They’re my finest work yet!!”

So far, the Nomu do look noticeably different from those fans have been before. They closely resemble humans, giving credence to the theory that Nomu are pieced together using people. Now, fans will have to wait and see how the League of Villains can use these guys down the line… and Izuku will surely not stand for it.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will be returning for its fourth season later this October and release a second movie this October in Japan.

