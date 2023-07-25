My Hero Academia: Is Toga's Fate Really Sealed?

My Hero Academia is working through its final act, and of course, that means all eyes are on our stars. Izuku and Shigaraki are at each others' throats, and it wasn't long ago that Dabi saw his reign come to an end. These days, My Hero Academia has been busy with Toga, and in the wake of its most recent chapter, fans are wondering whether the villain's fate has really been sealed.

So of course, spoiler warning! There are big spoilers below for My Hero Academia below. Read on with caution!

If you are caught up with My Hero Academia, you will know its most recent chapter was a doozy. We checked in with Ochaco and Toga as the pair finished their battle. Despite their grievous wounds, the girls ended their fight alive, but Ochaco was left bleeding out on the ground. With a lethal wound in her abdomen, it was just a matter of time before she died, but Toga was not going to let that happen.

Toga was touched by Ochaco's heroism after their intense battle. Rather than being locked in jail after the war, Toga decided to take control of her fate. She transformed into Ochaco so the girl could get all the blood she needed to live. However, she did so knowing the blood transfusion would kill her. Toga promised Ochaco all of her blood, and by the end of this week's update, we got to see Toga's final thoughts before she seemingly died.

Of course, the My Hero Academia fandom is still buzzing about the reveal. Manga readers are split in two camps with many finding Toga's sacrifice to be fitting after all she went through. As for others, they aren't convinced Toga is dead at all, and plenty more believe Toga's death would defeat the purpose of My Hero Academia. All Might saves saving is winning, after all, and there are fans who think Toga's death is anything but winning.

Clearly, My Hero Academia has the fandom divided over Toga's fate, and only time will tell if the character stays dead. The hit manga is good at duping fans about character deaths, but Toga's end felt as final as those from Sir Nighteye and Twice. So if you are not caught up on My Hero Academia, we suggest you marathon the manga on the Shonen Jump app ASAP!

Want to know more about My Hero Academia? You can read all about it courtesy of its official synopsis here: "Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

