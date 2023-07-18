My Hero Academia Brings Deku to the World of Pikmin in New Art

These days, it seems like My Hero Academia has done it all. The IP is one of the biggest in anime, and its heroes are known the world over. While the My Hero Academia anime works on season seven behind the scenes, Deku is keeping readers hooked. From brand deals to special crossovers, My Hero Academia has shaken hands with lots of franchises, and a new sketch just introduced Deku to the wonderful world of Pikmin.

Oh yes, that is right. Deku has been welcomed to the world of Pikmin, and we have one of the My Hero Academia manga assistants to thank. Taking to social media, Shota Noguchi posted a cute sketch of Deku and Bakugo Katsuki as kids embracing Pikmin as you can see below.

The sketch shows a chibi version of Izuku dressed up as Olimar from the original Pikmin game. The cute hero is inked in black and white which suits his interstellar look. He is joined by a version of Bakugo in this shot as he’s been turned into a pikmin. It is impossible to mistake Bakugo’s explosive hair here even with his new form, and Bakugo seems to be holding a trinket for Deku.

Obviously, this Pikmin x My Hero Academia art has fans cooing, and it could not come at a better time. There are only a few days left before Pikmin 4 is release, after all. The hit franchise will drop a new entry for the Nintendo Switch on July 21st. Pikmin 4 comes a decade after the game franchise’s third title, and Pikmin itself goes all the way back to 2001. So as you can imagine, Pikmin fans are eager to see what this new game has in store.

Sadly, Deku and Bakugo will not be in the Nintendo game, but they are doing their part to promote the title. Noguchi managed to give the heroes the perfect in to Olimar’s world, and fans are rightly obsessed with the crossover.

What do you make of this adorable Pikmin crossover? Do you think Deku pulls off the Olimar cosplay or…?