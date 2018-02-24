First ‘My Hero Academia’ Film Reveals Release Date

If you haven’t heard, My Hero Academia is planning to take over 2018. This year will see the anime’s third season go live after its second earned universal praise. However, there is more than just a show on the way. The anime is also slated to debut its first feature film this year.

Oh, and we just happened to get its release date!

Videos by ComicBook.com

This week, a slew of Japanese magazines will hit shelves, and Weekly Shonen Jump will be one of them. Some copies have already been passed out abroad, and those recipients took to Twitter to share what they learned. More than one person publicized My Hero Academia‘s premiere date, and it seems the movie will go live on July 27.

So far, few details about the film have been released, but a poster was shared when it was first announced. The image showed many of Class 1-A’s top students walking ahead with their backs turned to fans. The line-up included an original character as well as a blond-haired girl stood next to Izuku. At first, fans thought the girl might be a younger version of Mt. Lady, but it seems the heroine will be an original character made especially for the film.

The movie may not adapt part of Kohei Horikoshi’s beloved manga, but the creator has said he is working on the film. The artist told fans he is overseeing the project’s story and providing character designs.

For those who aren’t familiar with My Hero Academia, the manga by creator Kohei Horikoshi began publishing back in July 2014. Bones Studios adapted the series into an anime in 2016, and the series has quickly become a phenomenon. My Hero Academia takes place in a world full of people with quirks, which you might recognize as superpowers. Except Izuku Midoriya doesn’t have one.

Izuku Midoriya has always wanted to be a hero, but he was born without a quirk. When the world’s leading superhero All-Might chooses Izuku to be his successor, the boy’s world is turned upside-down as he gains a quirk, a new school, and a set of very dangerous enemies.

Are you hyped for My Hero Academia‘s first film?Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!