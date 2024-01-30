My Hero Academia: You're Next Sets Up an Evil All Might

My Hero Academia has shared the first look at the fourth movie in the franchise ahead of its overseas debut later this Summer, and the big villain for My Hero Academia: You're Next seems to be set up as an evil version of All Might! My Hero Academia is gearing up for the fourth major movie in the anime franchise that will be taking place between the events of Season 6 and 7 of the TV anime, and with it will be showcasing more of the ruined Japan that's lost hope in its heroes as the villains continue to freely wreak havoc.

My Hero Academia: You're Next has debuted the first look at what fans can expect to see from the fourth movie, and with it has also revealed the big villain that Deku and Class 1-A's heroes will be fighting against. Showcasing a twisted version of All Might's inspirational passing of the torch to Deku, the villain in this next film seems to have made himself into an "evil" version of All Might who believed that All Might was speaking to him when he pointed and said "You're next" rather than Deku as seen in the main series.

My Hero Academia: You're Next – What to Know

My Hero Academia: You're Next has yet to name this new villain as of the time of this writing, but it looks like he's been so twisted with the idea that All Might was passing the torch to himself that he's taken the fanboy thing to a villainous new degree. It is a concept we've seen played out with villains like Hero Killer Stain, but this is in a different kind of connection as this villain has seemingly gotten plastic surgery of some kind (or might have already looked like him) to become a complete version of All Might. And that's something Deku's going to have a tough time dealing with.

My Hero Academia: You're Next will be releasing in Japan on August 2nd, but has yet to announce an United States release date as of the time of this writing. Featuring My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi as the supervisor and new character designer, My Hero Academia: You're Next will be directed by Tensai Okamura for studio Bones. Yosuke Kuroda will be returning from the TV anime to write the script, Yoshihiko Umakoshi returns to provide the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi returns to compose the music.

