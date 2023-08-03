My Hero Academia Is Days Out From Its Darkest Anniversary Yet

There is no denying My Hero Academia's ability to wrench hearts. Time and again, the hit shonen series has left fans in tears, and many of them have come from grief. From surprise deaths to unexpected losses, our heroes have been through it all with creator Kohei Horikoshi. And now, we are just days out from celebrating (?) the manga's most heartbreaking anniversary to date.

If you are caught up with the My Hero Academia manga, we are sure you know what we are talking back. At the start of August 2022, My Hero Academia chapter 362 went live, and it ended with Bakugo Katsuki's death.

All you have to do is look back at My Hero Academia's final act to see how everything played out. On August 8th of last year, the manga released chapter 362, and it was a hard pill to swallow. When the Big Three were unable to hold back Tomura-All For One in battle, Bakugo took it upon himself to keep fighting despite his wounds. He managed to level up his quirk, but in the process of doing so, the explosive power took a toll on Bakugo. The hero-in-training was left with an imploded heart, and the last we saw of Bakugo on the battlefield was his lifeless body with blood absolutely everywhere.

As you can imagine, the My Hero Academia chapter shocked fans worldwide given Bakugo's popularity. The character is one of two leads in the series, and Bakugo is seen to many as a Symbol of Victory. His death at Tomura's hand left everyone unsure of how the manga would move forward, but many did expect him to be revived. That option is very much on the table still, but in five days, the My Hero Academia manga will mark a year since this star's death. The hit series has gone on for nearly a year without Bakugo, and his fate is more uncertain than ever.

My Hero Academia is very much in the midst of its final act, so anything is possible for our favorites. This arc has seen several deaths so far, but Bakugo's loss hurts the worst. We can only hope Horikoshi finds a way to revive the hero soon because it won't be long before Izuku faces Tomura (and All For One) for the last time.

What do you think about this impending My Hero Academia anniversary? How do you believe Bakugo's story will play out? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!