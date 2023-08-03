My Hero Academia Sketch Brings Vigilante Todoroki to Life

My Hero Academia's world isn't exactly the brightest in recent days, as the superheroes of the series have been fighting for the future of Hero Society against All For One, Shigaraki, and their endless hordes. With the shonen series aiming to come to an end following its latest titanic tussle, the manga has spawned a number of spin-offs thanks to its growing popularity. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes for example introduced readers to a number of heroes operating outside of the law, with new art imaging Shoto Todoroki as a dark vigilante himself.

Shoto's story in the shonen series from Kohei Horikoshi has been one of the most emotional, hard-hitting tales in the history of My Hero Academia. Endeavor, Shoto's father, had an ongoing rivalry with All Might for the top spot in Hero Society and was hoping to spawn offspring that could one day overcome the legacy of the Symbol of Peace. In order to mold this new generation of crime fighters, Endeavor put his children through hell and back, attempting to make them stronger than any other hero in the world. While Shoto became quite powerful as a result, it made him hate his father, and Endeavor's terrible parenting also saw Toya Todoroki become the villain known as Dabi.

Shoto Todoroki: A Vigilante By Any Other Name

In the latest anime season of My Hero Academia, we were able to witness a Deku hellbent on keeping Hero Society together. Taking on a much darker appearance in the "Dark Hero Saga", Midoriya was pulled back from the brink by his friends in Class 1-A when the season came to an end. Had Shoto Todoroki followed suit and taken on a darker aesthetic, he might look similar to this new art.

Following the conclusion of My Hero Academia Season 6, Studio BONES wasted little time in confirming that a new season was in the works. Season 7 will see Deku and his friends preparing for the final fight against All For One and company, while throwing some major curveballs at the heroes with some shocking revelations. Of course, the anime adaptation will return with some big battles, one of the biggest being thanks to the arrival of America's top hero, Star and Stripe.

