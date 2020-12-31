My Hero Academia x Naruto Debut Official Collab Poster

✖

Masashi Kishimoto has returned to the legendary Shonen franchise that helped make him a star as a writer for the sequel series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, but has recently made waves by drawing a long-awaited crossover between the young heroes of UA Academy in My Hero Academia and the ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village in Naruto! Though the characters did cross paths in the video game Jump Force, we have yet to see these two worlds collide in an official story, but this new artwork certainly gives us hope as Kishimoto unites the Shonen series!

My Hero Academia and Naruto alike are set to have big new years in 2021, with the former returning for the fifth season of its anime and the latter further exploring the events that have taken place in the Shonen franchise's manga by bringing Kawaki into the fold while also introducing more members of the Kara Organization for the first time. In the manga for both Shonen series, death has been running rampant as Konoha struggles against the machinations of Jigen and the heroes of UA Academy attempt to win the War Arc that has pitted them against the Paranormal Liberation Front.

Twitter User Nite Baron shared the artwork from Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of the Naruto franchise, that brings together both Naruto and Shikamaru with their My Hero Academia counterparts in Midoriya and Tokoyami respectively, making us anxious to eventually see an official crossover between these two properties:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has introduced us to a younger generation of ninja that are attempting to save the world from the threat of the Otsutsuki, and we're hoping that My Hero Academia is able to get similar sequel series that could give Class 1-A its own "Shippuden" series. With the creator, Kohei Horikoshi, stating that the series will end "sooner rather than later", we're certainly hoping that a sequel series will further explore the world of UA Academy!

What do you think of this stellar collaboration by Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto? Do you think we'll one day see Naruto and My Hero Academia get an official crossover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shonen!