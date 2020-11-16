Naruto Fans Are Sounding Off on Kishimoto's Takeover of Boruto

It has been several years since Boruto made its debut, and the sequel is carrying on admirably under the weight of Naruto's heavy reputation. While the anime prepares to tackle one of the manga's best arcs, the story is undergoing a change in print. After all, it has been confirmed that Masashi Kishimoto is set to take over writing duties on Boruto, and fans have a lot to say about the big shift.

For those still catching up, the news went live last night. The original creator of Naruto will step back into the role as a writer on Boruto. Kishimoto left the job to writer Ukyo Kodachi at the start while he pursued plans for a new manga titled Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru. After dismal sales, Kishimoto's novel series was axed, and it has freed up his schedule for Boruto.

(Photo: Studio Pierrot)

As you can see below, fans have a lot of thoughts on the topic. Kishimoto knows the characters of Naruto best and that goes without question. However, some wonder if the franchise was better in newer hands. Kodachi was praised for his innovative writing, but longtime fans have been strained with the manga given its treatment of legacy heroes like Naruto and Sasuke.

In fact, the manga seemed poised to kill the pair shortly, and that could still happen under Kishimoto's direction. There are a lot of questions about the future of Boruto given this change in writers, but fans are hoping for the best. And as long as Team 7 is okay, fans will be too.

What do you make of Kishimoto's return? Are you excited for his big comeback?