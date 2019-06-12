My Hero Academia Sneaks in Hilarious Naruto Easter Egg

My Hero Academia‘s latest arc has revealed a whole new side to Shigaraki and the League of Villains find themselves embroiled in a major war against the villainous Meta Liberation Army faction. These battles have pushed the League of Villains harder than ever as the odds are definitely not in their favor, but what has turned the tables is how each of them has seemingly evolved the further they are pushed. This is especially true for Twice, who has seen a ton of growth over the last few chapters.

After unveiling his hilarious Ultimate Move, Sad Man’s Parade, Twice’s infinite mass of doubles has been running amok through the Meta Liberation Army, and one clone is hilariously spotted getting ready to use a famous Naruto move, the “Thousand Years of Death” Jutsu.

The newly confident Twice has sent his army of clones to attack, and they are messing with the army in a bunch of ways. After referencing Terminator 2 in an earlier chapter, one clone can be seen right behind an army fighter. This Twice is kneeling, and has primed two of his fingers and ready to shove it in that fighter’s behind. Naruto fans know this pose all too well as one of Kakashi’s most controversial “jutsu.”

Introduced early into Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto, this is the pose Kakashi takes to use the “Thousand Years of Death,” a trolling way in which he proved he was one step ahead of Naruto. This quickly became such an iconic moment, and Horikoshi pays tribute to it here by managing to sneak it into one of the panels of Chapter 231 of the manga. Twice’s clones each do something unique, so it might be a good idea to keep a close eye on each of them in case another reference pops up!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.