My Hero Academia Art Imagines Nejire's Fun CG Debut

One piece of cool My Hero Academia art imagines a fun CG debut for Nejire Hado! Kohei Horikoshi's original Weekly Shonen Jump series is heading into one of its biggest years yet as not only as the manga gets ready for its next massive arc, but the anime and feature film franchises will be expanding with new entries during all of it as well. With so many plates to spin, it's a wonder why the franchise has yet to branch out with any official CG projects. It's even more of a wonder what something like that would look like.

Artist Hannu Koskinen, who also serves as the Lead Artist for Rovio Entertainment, has imagined exactly what a 3D CG animated project for the My Hero Academia franchise would look like with takes on some fan favorite heroes like Shota Aizawa, and some fan favorite villains like Tomura Shigaraki. Now Koskinen has turned attention towards one of U.A. Academy's Big Three with a quirky take on Nejire Hado! Check it out below:

While there has yet to be any 3DCG project announced for the franchise just yet, what has fans excited for the rest of the year is the eventual premiere of My Hero Academia's much anticipated fifth season. Making its debut this March, the fifth season of the anime will be tackling the Joint Training arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga release. This will see Class 1-A taking on the members of Class 1-B, so characters like Nejire Hado most likely won't be part of the action this time (at least for the first cour of episodes).

But as for who will be a part of the action next time around, one of the major draws for the fifth season of the anime is the promise of fan favorite, Hitoshi Shinso, will be testing his mettle as part of the hero course in these exercises. So not only will we see how the two classes have improved, but we'll see just how hard Shinso has been working off-screen as well.

What do you think of this new take on Nejire Hado? Which My Hero Academia characters would make the best jump to the third dimension?